Mikebriefs

REIDSVILLE — A 14-year-old is charged with murder after a his younger cousin was shot and killed.

Now, a Rockingham County neighborhood and school are mourning the death of the 10-year-old girl.

“She is someone’s child,” neighbor Gracie Reynolds said. “It hurts that this baby is not going to be here anymore. She had her whole life ahead of her.”

The tragedy occurred late last week. Reidsville police were called to a home around 8:30 p.m. While at the scene on Circle Drive, officers saw “several people running throughout the yard and it was a little chaotic.”

Police discovered the 10-year-old had been shot in the head. She later died at a local hospital.

Police shared few details about how or why the shooting occurred but said the 14-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge after the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office weighed in on the case.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Reynolds said.

DURHAM — Over the weekend, stickers for former Republican President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement covered a highway sign for N.C. Central, a historically Black university.

The fact that whoever posted the Trump and MAGA stickers targeted N.C. Central’s sign led some to insinuate the person acted with racist motivations. The Durham university was founded in 1909 to serve as a college for Black students during segregation.

“We know what this is and we know what it’s meant to be,” Tressie McMillan Cottom, an N.C. Central alum and UNC-Chapel Hill professor, wrote on Twitter.

LUMBERTON — A man who graduated from a drug rehabilitation program and became a staff member there is accused of selling narcotics to people in treatment at the facility, according to authorities.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “To think we bent over backwards to assist a repeated convicted felon with his drug addiction only to watch him take advantage of the situation to conduct drug sales within a rehabilitation center is quite disturbing.”

Deputies arrested the 51-year-old after receiving complaints by a staff member that people undergoing treatment at the Robeson County facility were being targeted for drug sales.

When deputies stopped him in his car, they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

— Wire Reports