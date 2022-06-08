Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Police have announced that they are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man died from injuries received during a shooting late Sunday night.

Kevin Byron Swift was one of two victims taken by ambulance to a hospital with "unknown injuries" after officers responded to the incident at 11:52 p.m. in the 1600 block of North English Street, according to a news release.

It's unknown what led to the shooting and police aren't providing additional details.

CHARLOTTE — Police in North Carolina's largest city say they've broken a 7-year-old record for the number of guns seized by officers in a month.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 413 firearms related to criminal investigations were seized last month, including a number of guns connected to a person apprehended with the help of a tracking device.

According to police, officers reported multiple locations were targeted by someone breaking into cars and seizing items. The suspect had broken into 14 cars. One of the victims told police he had a GPS device attached to his stolen backpack, which officers traced to a home on the north side of the city.

The suspect ran from officers and sped away in a car. But using the tracking device, officers caught and took the person into custody.

So far this year, the department has seized 1,230 guns — up 11% from 2021. Also, the number of guns seized this year is 40% higher than the average over the last five years.

CHARLOTTE — The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in the region about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone.

A news release from the agency's Charlotte division says victims have been targeted in North Carolina and seven other Southern states. The FBI said that so far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted, including stores that sell furniture and appliances.

According to the news release, once a purchase was made over the phone, items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale. In many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and weren't aware the items were purchased illegally.

Days later, the businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

The FBI is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation.

— Staff and Wire Reports