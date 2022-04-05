Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager who they say may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Gauge Keith Marshall, 14, is described as a white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and camouflage-colored Croc shoes.

He was last seen in the 7700 block of Sutter Road.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators won't take up any business during a scheduled three-day reconvened session that began on Monday.

Only a handful of House and Senate members returned to the Legislative Building as each chamber gaveled floor meetings in and out within minutes.

While General Assembly leaders essentially concluded four weeks ago a work session that began in January 2021, they formally agreed to come back this week in case there was some urgent business necessary to address.

Such business didn't surface. Spokespersons for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said no recorded votes would be held before today's scheduled adjournment. Only government oversight or study committees are meeting this week.

The General Assembly's 2021 work period already had set longevity records in recent state history, with the House and Senate holding the most daily floor meetings since at least 1965.

Head here

Head here

ASHEVILLE — If you plan to hit the road with your pet, this popular tourist destination in the North Carolina mountains may be an ideal place to visit.

That’s because a new report finds Asheville is one of the most pet-friendly spots in the nation.

The mountain tourist town ranks No. 9 on a list of places offering some of the best amenities that appeal to furry friends, according to figures published by Motel 6.

Motel 6 said Asheville made its nationwide list after the chain evaluated the city’s access to several locations, including pet-friendly restaurants, veterinarians, “dog parks, greenspaces and hiking trails.”

Of the places considered across the country, “one city was chosen for each state, and the Top 10 list was compiled based off those finalists,” according to a spokesperson.

It’s not the first time Asheville has been recognized as a top destination. Recently, the city also ranked among the best U.S. cities for beer drinkers.

— Wire Reports