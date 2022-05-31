Mikebriefs

Head here

BOLIVIA — A Brunswick County man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced late last week in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa. Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only person in the room with Graham. They said Hill later confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.

RALEIGH — A Greensboro woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for conspiring with others to defraud North Carolina's Medicaid system by turning in more than $4 million in fake claims for behavioral health services.

Sharita Mathis Richardson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. She pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2021, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

As part of sentencing, Richardson was also ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.

Documents and information presented in court showed Richardson conspired with others between 2012 and 2016. One of them, Antonio Fozard, owned and operated a number of behavioral health companies that was thought to have provided services to Medicaid beneficiaries.

Prosecutors said each of these entities engaged in a systematic effort to steal from Medicaid by billing for services that were never delivered.

North Carolina ranks first in the country for rentals that allow dogs, according to a new analysis from American Home Shield, a home warranty company.

The state is No. 1 for both big dogs (58.6% of rentals allow) and small dogs (77.6%).

Greensboro, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Charlotte rank highest in the state for puppy-friendly rentals, the survey found.

While dog owners can go mutts over the results, cat owners don’t have it quite as easy in the state.

North Carolina is ranked No. 16 in that category at 58.9%. Kitties will find it easiest to get a room in Georgia, where 70.7% of rentals are meow-friendly.

— Wire Reports