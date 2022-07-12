Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after she was struck by a police vehicle last week, authorities said.

The officer was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the 42-year-old homeless woman stepped in front of the vehicle, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Monday morning.

She suffered abrasions to her nose and forehead and was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released.

The officer was not responding to a call at the time of the 10:47 p.m. crash, according to Cambareri. She also did not know how fast the car was traveling when the mishap occurred.

Head here

Head here

MORGANTON — A 23-year-old man drove a Chevy up a utility pole in Burke County, and the mystery of how he managed it has captivated social media.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton, a city of about 16,000.

Officers say they arrived to find “a black Chevrolet Malibu four-door had all four tires off of the ground at a 45-degree angle up the utility pole,” the police department said.

The driver was found nearby. A conversation with police revealed “the odor of alcohol, red glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulties balancing,” according to officials. They also reported finding a firearm in the car.

Crash scene photos — which show the car sitting upright on its trunk — have prompted hundreds of reactions on social media, including some who likened it to the crashes in Allstate’s "mayhem" commercials. Others marveled as to how the seemingly impossible maneuver was accomplished without someone getting hurt.

Head here

Head here

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin installing body-scanning equipment in its middle schools this summer to ensure students don't have guns or other weapons.

Hugh Hattabaugh, the district's interim superintendent, said the technology is already employed in all 21 of the district's traditional high schools.

Guilford County Schools made a decision earlier this year to employ the technology as well.

“It may seem (like) an inconvenience, but I see it as a positive for our students,” Hattabaugh said. “This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly.”

The technology will be rolled out in phases beginning in August. Its implementation comes after guns turned up in the district's schools at a record rate during the last school year.

— Staff and Wire Reports