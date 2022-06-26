Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO Greensboro Pride has opened up its march on Tuesday to opponents of the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had guar- anteed women the right to an abortion.

The Pride March to Remember will be 6 p.m. Tuesday and start outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in down- town Greensboro.

The event will com- memorate the 53rd anni- versary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the cat- alyst for the modern gay rights movement.

BOLIVIA — A Brunswick County woman's walk outside was fortuitous — she heard heard a cry for help from a far-off marsh and alerted authorities.

The county's marine patrol unit and a local fire department ventured into the marsh to locate the calls for help. In less than an hour, rescuers homed in own the person's cries to find a lone kayaker.

Authorities said he was tired and cold but otherwise uninjured.

Rescuers used a boat to pull the man to safety.

“Had this woman not called, the situation may have ended tragically," the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.​​​