Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Authorities used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse a crowd early Tuesday after it turned violent while officers were breaking up a party, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 12:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to a large “block party” at The Province Apartments, 509 Houston St. Upon their arrival they encountered a very large crowd standing in the roadways of Fulton and Houston streets, as well as overcrowding within the apartment’s residential units, the release said.

Additional officers were requested from all Greensboro patrol districts, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and any other law enforcement agencies available to assist in moving the large crowd. When other officers arrived, people in the crowd began throwing bottles and large rocks at officers and their vehicles, police said.

Officers then used pepper fogger spray (a larger handheld version of personal pepper spray designed for use on crowds) and a single chemical munition canister of CS gas (commonly called tear gas) to disperse the crowd, according to the news release.

No one reported injuries to or requested medical assistance from officers on the scene, the release said, and no officers were injured in the incident.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A man was injured when a black bear went into his cabin in the Smoky Mountains and charged at him, officials said.

The man found the bear when he went into the kitchen of the rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg late Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The bear entered through a set of French doors that were locked but not deadbolted, wildlife officers told news outlets.

A trap was set and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized Sunday. Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and the claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, the TWRA said.

The bear injured the man's head and scratched him across his back. The man locked himself in a bedroom and called 911. He was driven to a hospital by family later and treated there.

The bear that was euthanized was a 209-pound female without cubs and was 2 or 3 years old, the TWRA said.​