Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Marjorie K. Eastman, a combat veteran, former intelligence officer and mother of one, made her entry into North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday.

The Cary resident plans to distinguish herself from the three leading candidates — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro — as a political outsider with a fresh perspective.

“We need battle-tested leaders, not career politicians, and I look at the others in the primary, and they are just like President (Joe) Biden,” Eastman said. “If you add them all up, they have over four decades of being politicians, and we are not gonna get different results if we don’t send different people.”

Eastman said she decided to make a late entry into the race after the Biden administration's botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 10 civilians.

