Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Marjorie K. Eastman, a combat veteran, former intelligence officer and mother of one, made her entry into North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday.
The Cary resident plans to distinguish herself from the three leading candidates — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro — as a political outsider with a fresh perspective.
“We need battle-tested leaders, not career politicians, and I look at the others in the primary, and they are just like President (Joe) Biden,” Eastman said. “If you add them all up, they have over four decades of being politicians, and we are not gonna get different results if we don’t send different people.”
Eastman said she decided to make a late entry into the race after the Biden administration's botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 10 civilians.
CHARLOTTE — Debrah Smul tried following the city’s new paper bag mandate, but she and her husband have encountered difficulties this fall.
“It’s been a struggle to load up those paper bags,” Smul said. “They get wet, smell and fall apart.”
Like other Charlotte residents, the Smuls bought plenty of paper bags and a reuseable container for their leaves and yard waste after the city banned plastic bags over the summer. Now, they’re trying to figure out how to adapt.
The change is part of an effort to limit the environmental problems created by plastic bags. To get their waste picked up, residents can use compostable paper bags or personal reusable containers that weigh less than 75 pounds.
The switch from plastic bags may be seamless for some residents. For many, though, it could be an ongoing issue that could lead to a minimum $150 fine from the city.
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion to the county’s nondiscrimination ordinance to protect LGBTQ people and those who wear natural hair styles — a major development in a years-long battle over gay and transgender rights in North Carolina.
The ordinance prohibits discrimination for those newly protected groups at employers of every size.
With the vote, Mecklenburg County is on track to become the 13th local government, including Greensboro, to expand its local nondiscrimination ordinance this year.
— Wire Reports