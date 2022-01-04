Mikebriefs

The woman was frequently assigned to work with the same white man, who she said was hostile from the start.

According to the complaint, the woman asked her colleague why he was so aggressive during their interactions.

“Is it because I’m Black or because I’m a woman?” she said. “It’s because I’m Black, isn’t it?”

“There, I didn’t have to say it,” he reportedly replied. “You said it for me.”

Without help from her supervisor, the woman called Family Dollar’s district manager and requested a transfer.

But according to the lawsuit, the woman’s regular manager was angry she went “straight over her head” and asked her to resign.

FAYETTEVILLE — A motorcyclist was shot and killed in what's being described as a road rage incident, authorities say.

According to Fayetteville police, officers sent to somewhere in the center of the city around 12:30 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.