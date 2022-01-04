Mikebriefs

Head here
LEWISVILLE — Someone in Forsyth County started the new year by winning the lottery.
A $2 ticket bought at a convenience store in Forsyth County scored $1 million in the New Year’s Eve Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said over the weekend.
The mystery winner matched the numbers on all five white balls, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million. The ticket was sold at a Circle K convenience store on Williams Road in Lewisville.
Winners of $1 million prizes in the Mega Millions game take home $707,511 after taxes.
GREENSBORO — A Black woman who worked nights and weekends at Family Dollar as a second job said a white, male colleague made disparaging comments about her race and threatened her, prompting her to request a transfer.
She got fired instead.
Now the former employee is suing in North Carolina federal court, saying Family Dollar discriminated and retaliated against her for reporting the harassment.
According to the lawsuit filed Dec. 27 in the Middle District of North Carolina, the woman works during the week as an intake coordinator at a mental health facility. In 2018, she took a second job as an assistant manager at a Family Dollar store in Durham.
The woman was frequently assigned to work with the same white man, who she said was hostile from the start.
According to the complaint, the woman asked her colleague why he was so aggressive during their interactions.
“Is it because I’m Black or because I’m a woman?” she said. “It’s because I’m Black, isn’t it?”
“There, I didn’t have to say it,” he reportedly replied. “You said it for me.”
Without help from her supervisor, the woman called Family Dollar’s district manager and requested a transfer.
But according to the lawsuit, the woman’s regular manager was angry she went “straight over her head” and asked her to resign.
FAYETTEVILLE — A motorcyclist was shot and killed in what's being described as a road rage incident, authorities say.
According to Fayetteville police, officers sent to somewhere in the center of the city around 12:30 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.
The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a truck was involved in an apparent argument with the motorcyclist. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds.