Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT — A new street connection has opened in a High Point residential community that's almost fully developed.

The extension of Wrenn Farm Drive to North Scientific Street was opened to traffic on Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

All of the road except for the newly opened segment was built through the 65-acre property at Greensboro and Penny roads near Jamestown when the initial phase of Wrenn Farm Village was developed.

Penny Road turns into Wrenn Farm Drive at the entrance to the development next to a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The developer of the community, Jemsite Development, paid for the new road. The extension was opened as construction on Wrenn Farm Village approaches completion.

