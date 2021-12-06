Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — A new street connection has opened in a High Point residential community that's almost fully developed.
The extension of Wrenn Farm Drive to North Scientific Street was opened to traffic on Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
All of the road except for the newly opened segment was built through the 65-acre property at Greensboro and Penny roads near Jamestown when the initial phase of Wrenn Farm Village was developed.
Penny Road turns into Wrenn Farm Drive at the entrance to the development next to a 7-Eleven convenience store.
The developer of the community, Jemsite Development, paid for the new road. The extension was opened as construction on Wrenn Farm Village approaches completion.
CHARLOTTE — A former manager at a North Carolina-based security company says in a lawsuit that she was fired because of her race and for raising concerns about what she said is a culture of racism.
The 18-page lawsuit was filed last week in Superior Court in Mecklenburg County, and names CPI Security Systems and CEO Kenneth Gill as defendants. It details what former call center director Kelley Phelps said is a “deep-seated culture of racism” at the company that eventually led to her retaliatory firing in August 2020 after 20 years with the company.
Phelps was told not to hire people with dreadlocks, and that Gill told a tanned employee “if you get any darker, we’ll have to seat you at the back of the bus,” the lawsuit said.
In a statement, CPI Security noted that the company is 42% racially diverse.
LAUREL PARK — A small earthquake struck a county in western North Carolina on Sunday morning, geologists said.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported right before 8 a.m. in Laurel Park in Henderson County, about 26 miles south of Asheville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was too small for most people to feel it. Only two people reported the tremor to the USGS.
Henderson County isn’t known for earthquakes, but there have been six earthquakes in the past year in the county, according to Earthquake Track.
The largest was a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Marshall on Sept. 25.
— Wire Reports