Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Police in North Carolina's capital are looking for two people who are believed to have committed four bank robberies — in the same day.
Authorities have connected a car fire near N.C. State's Centennial Campus on Tuesday to bank robberies in Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh.
It's believed that the two men wanted for the crimes were on the run after their car crashed into an apartment building.
According to authorities, the robberies took place within the span of one hour — from noon to 1 p.m. — and involved a branch of First Horizon Bank and three Wells Fargo branches all in close proximity to each other. In one instance, police said one of the robbers demanded money, but no weapon was shown.
After the crime spree, the robbers made their escape. It's unclear if their accident was the result of being pursued by law enforcement.
By 1:45 p.m., a burned car located in Raleigh linked all four robberies.
ASHEVILLE — Police have arrested a man they say entered a tent where two men were sleeping and robbed them while holding a knife.
According to Asheville police, one of the campers said the suspect used a knife to cut the tent open. The man told the campers to give him everything they had or he would kill them.
One of the victims gave the suspect his jacket and he left without harming them.
Officers tracked down the thief, who was still in the area, and arrested him.
WASHINGTON — North Carolina consumers made more than 64,000 fraud reports that totaled slightly more than $93 million in losses in 2021, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday.
The top category of reports received from state residents was identity theft, followed by imposter scams and credit bureaus. Other reports involved online shopping, banks and lenders.
The average loss per state resident was $446.
Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021 — up from $3.4 billion in 2020. More than $2.3 billion of losses reported last year were due to imposter scams, while online shopping accounted for about $392 million in losses.
The FTC received 2.8 million fraud reports from consumers in 2021, with imposter scams remaining the most common type of fraud reported to the agency. Online shopping was the second-most common fraud reported by consumers.