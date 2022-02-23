Mikebriefs

According to Asheville police, one of the campers said the suspect used a knife to cut the tent open. The man told the campers to give him everything they had or he would kill them.

One of the victims gave the suspect his jacket and he left without harming them.

Officers tracked down the thief, who was still in the area, and arrested him.

Head here

Head here

WASHINGTON — North Carolina consumers made more than 64,000 fraud reports that totaled slightly more than $93 million in losses in 2021, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday.

The top category of reports received from state residents was identity theft, followed by imposter scams and credit bureaus. Other reports involved online shopping, banks and lenders.

The average loss per state resident was $446.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021 — up from $3.4 billion in 2020. More than $2.3 billion of losses reported last year were due to imposter scams, while online shopping accounted for about $392 million in losses.