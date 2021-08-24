Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Fair will soon open its gates again, one year after pandemic fears led to the venerable event's cancellation for the first time in decades.
The 11-day show in Raleigh runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 24, and contracts are already in place. Though organizers also are scrambling to finish plans for crowds that can swell higher than one million people.
"We are on," said Kent Yelverton, fair manager. "We are planning. We are burning the midnight oil."
The West Raleigh fairgrounds expects the unvaccinated to wear masks for events. But the fair is too far off to form a mask policy yet, officials say. Raleigh has put a mask mandate into place, but it does not apply to state buildings.
"We simply can't speculate at this point," Yelverton said. "So many variables, so many ways this can go."
The fair drew million-plus crowds for three straight years before falling in 2018 and 2019, dropping back to roughly 938,000.
CHARLOTTE — Police recently unveiled a “state of the art” facility that will focus on deescalation tactics, which department officials hope will help save lives.
Instructors will use “real-life scenarios” at the two-story, 3,400 square-foot facility at the department's academy in southwest Charlotte.
The facility broke ground months before the police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but the fatal shootings of Keith Lamont Scott and other Black people by officers in recent years have added to the nationwide conversation about revamping policies and training around the police's use of force.
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation on Monday that would slightly rework the state panel that recommends whether charter schools can open or should be shuttered.
Currently two of the 11 voting members of the Charter Schools Advisory Board are chosen by the State Board of Education. The governor picks nearly all voting positions on the State Board of Education.
The bill would have given the education board just one spot to fill, while the superintendent of public instruction or her designate would receive another voting position. Currently the superintendent or her designate is a nonvoting member to the advisory board, which also recommends rules on how charter schools should operate or be monitored.
— Wire Reports