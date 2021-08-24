Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Fair will soon open its gates again, one year after pandemic fears led to the venerable event's cancellation for the first time in decades.

The 11-day show in Raleigh runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 24, and contracts are already in place. Though organizers also are scrambling to finish plans for crowds that can swell higher than one million people.

"We are on," said Kent Yelverton, fair manager. "We are planning. We are burning the midnight oil."

The West Raleigh fairgrounds expects the unvaccinated to wear masks for events. But the fair is too far off to form a mask policy yet, officials say. Raleigh has put a mask mandate into place, but it does not apply to state buildings.

"We simply can't speculate at this point," Yelverton said. "So many variables, so many ways this can go."

The fair drew million-plus crowds for three straight years before falling in 2018 and 2019, dropping back to roughly 938,000.

