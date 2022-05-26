Mikebriefs

Head here

BURLINGTON — A school bus traveling 40 mph was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, injuring four students.

The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. on N.C. 62 near Hatchery Road. Forty-four students from Williams High School, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old, were on board. The four injured were treated on the scene by paramedics.

Michael Maness, 28, was operating the bus and was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, police said in a news release. Maness also is a physical education teacher at Smith Elementary and normally drives bus No. 31 as part of his daily route.

Maness was southbound on N.C. 62, just past Hatchery Road, when police say he failed to slow down for stopped traffic. The bus struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Kristin Pinnix, 53, of Burlington. The Camry was shoved into the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet truck driven by James Knight, 36, of Liberty.

Pinnix and Knight had stopped for another vehicle that was attempting to turn left.

Maness told officers that he was distracted by a disabled vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder of N.C. 62. That vehicle was not involved in the crash, but multiple people were standing around it.

Shifting his focus back to the road in front of him, Maness realized traffic had stopped but was unable to brake fast enough to prevent the crash.

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a woman in the death of an infant earlier this month, police said.

Early last week, officers responding to 1529 Lovett St. on a cardiac call found an infant unresponsive. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Melisa Rae of Greensboro was charged with child neglect causing serious injury and manslaughter.

Police did not release further information and said the investigation is continuing.

CAPE HATTERAS — Going barefoot to Outer Banks beaches is being discouraged on a 4.5-mile stretch of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

In a move that might seem absurd, the National Park Service is advising visitors to wear hard-soled shoes to the beach.

The warning — which comes just before the Memorial Day weekend — is in response to a debris field created when two Rodanthe homes collapsed into the Atlantic in early May.

— Staff and Wire Reports