Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — North Carolina's hemp industry would become permanently exempt from the state's controlled substances law in omnibus agricultural legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday.

The legislation differentiates marijuana, which would still remain unlawful, from hemp and hemp products that contain a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users.

Without the approved language, North Carolina's industrial hemp program — approved in 2015 as a pilot — would have to shut down at the end of June. Making the hemp exception permanent would allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue operating the program.

Farmers and hemp retailers have been worried that the product would become illegal without the language contained in the Senate's annual farm legislation, which now heads to the House.

Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden told reporters Tuesday that the measure, which worked its way through other Senate committees last year before idling, could be heard by the full Senate later in the week. Its prospects in the House are unclear.

BOLIVIA — A Brunswick County man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced late last week in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa. Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only person in the room with Graham. They said Hill later confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.​

BLACK MOUNTAIN — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at motel in western North Carolina, police said.

The blast occurred Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the Buncombe County town of Black Mountain. Firefighters extinguished the flames and then found the body. Police have not yet identified the man, and officials said the cause of the explosion hasn't been determined.

Officials added that an autopsy will determine how the person died. The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation.

— Wire Reports