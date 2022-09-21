Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — An unusual animal rescue played out along a highway passing through Guilford County when passersby noticed an abandoned suitcase mysteriously “moving” by itself.

A closer inspection revealed four live puppies were zipped inside, according to Guilford County Animal Services.

The unusual incident occurred this past weekend and agency officials are lauding the “good Samaritans” who stopped to investigate.

Their identity and details of where in the county the suitcase was found were not released.

“They saw the suitcase moving, and a nose was poking out of an unzipped corner. There were four puppies in the suitcase,” according to a statement from the agency. “They were shocked as to what they found, and immediately brought them to the shelter.”

The four puppies, all female, are about 10 weeks old and are believed to be Labrador/pit bull mixes. The shelter has given them “suitcase/travel names,” including Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway, and Carion.

The couple brought the suitcase to the shelter along with the black puppies, but an inspection of it gave no indication of an owner.

“This was a first for us,” the shelter said.​

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region.

A panel from the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea. A final announcement is expected in November.

North Carolina’s proposal would cover the “University Hub” region designated as including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro. There are more than 130 colleges, universities and community college statewide.

The summer World University Games attracts 7,000 athletes from ages 18 to 25 from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. The nearly two-week event features 15 required sports, including swimming, track and field and basketball, as well as optional sports proposed by the local host city.

The state has set aside $25 million to support the games if North Carolina is named the host.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — A female suspect in a kidnapping on a North Carolina highway was shot and wounded after she fired on a member of the State Highway Patrol early Tuesday, officials said.

The patrol was notified around 6:45 a.m. of multiple hit-and-run crashes between McDowell and Burke counties and a kidnapping on Interstate 40, officials said in a news release. When patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson arrived, he found the truck on the shoulder and a female suspect in the truck bed fired at him, officials said.

When Johnson returned fire, he struck her, officials said. She was transported from the scene and is in stable condition. Officials are trying to identify her.

Johnson wasn't injured and was placed on routine administrative duty, officials said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will oversee the shooting investigation and the State Highway Patrol will investigate the suspect's actions.

— Wire Reports