Mikebriefs

"I have pledged to do everything I can, to fight in every state, to terminate partisan gerrymandering," Schwarzenegger said in a news release. "These latest maps in North Carolina are yet another example of politicians placing their interests above the people."

The lawsuit they're supporting was filed by the North Carolina NAACP a month ago. It doesn't challenge the specific lines that Republican lawmakers recently passed into law — two other lawsuits so far are challenging those — but rather, this one challenges the rules that lawmakers used to draw the maps.​​

ORANGEBURG — Duke Energy is giving a historically Black South Carolina university $150,000 in scholarships to help train and educate new nuclear engineers.

South Carolina State University said that the money will provide about 15 scholarships over three years in its nuclear engineering program, which is the only undergraduate one of its kind in the state.

The money is also intended to strengthen the utility's relationships with historically Black colleges and universities and bring more diverse talent into the company.

— Wire Reports