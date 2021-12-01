Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — The General Assembly this week wrapped up nearly all of its work for the calendar year — although vetoes, redistricting rulings and other items could bring lawmakers back to Raleigh.
The Republican-controlled legislature, which began the session last January, held House and Senate floor votes on more than a dozen measures on Monday before members left town.
“We ended up on a very good note. It took us a long time to get here,” six-term Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican, said after the adjournment gavel fell in the House. "It’s an excellent outcome after a long, tedious year.”
One bill heading for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk that he's apt to veto would prohibit election boards and officials in counties from accepting private money to run elections, which happened in 2020. It was approved on a party-line vote favoring the GOP.
RALEIGH — A bipartisan group of former governors from around the country are banding together to support an anti-gerrymandering lawsuit in North Carolina, saying the state's new political maps are an affront to democracy.
They include one Democrat — former North Carolina Gov. Mike Easley — and three former Republican governors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.
"I have pledged to do everything I can, to fight in every state, to terminate partisan gerrymandering," Schwarzenegger said in a news release. "These latest maps in North Carolina are yet another example of politicians placing their interests above the people."
The lawsuit they're supporting was filed by the North Carolina NAACP a month ago. It doesn't challenge the specific lines that Republican lawmakers recently passed into law — two other lawsuits so far are challenging those — but rather, this one challenges the rules that lawmakers used to draw the maps.
ORANGEBURG — Duke Energy is giving a historically Black South Carolina university $150,000 in scholarships to help train and educate new nuclear engineers.
South Carolina State University said that the money will provide about 15 scholarships over three years in its nuclear engineering program, which is the only undergraduate one of its kind in the state.
The money is also intended to strengthen the utility's relationships with historically Black colleges and universities and bring more diverse talent into the company.
— Wire Reports