Mikebriefs

In June, Whitt was accused by the Caswell County Sheriff's Office of hiding two corpses on residential property after he was hired to cremate the remains. Investigators said Whitt took money from the families to have the remains cremated but never did the work.

The department also filed charges against Whitt nearly a year ago, saying he tried to obtain payment for services by claiming to have witnessed the signature of a woman who had been dead for nearly a year.

HUBERT — A firefighter in eastern North Carolina was hospitalized after a fire engine tire “exploded,” leading to a crash, officials said.

The truck was leaving a Christmas parade last weekend when it became “uncontrollable,” according to the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department.

“We had taken the back roads around to avoid the delay of the rest of the parade since we were very near the front,” firefighters wrote in a Facebook post. “So we were trying to return to our district at the time of the crash.”