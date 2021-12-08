Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.
Officers responded at 6:34 p.m. to the 900 block of Cone Boulevard and, along with EMS, attempted life-saving measures but Azhaun Jamah Rivens, 26, of Greensboro died from his injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
"No one has been charged in this incident," police spokesman Ron Glenn said by email. "The investigation is ongoing so we will not be releasing more information at this time."
RALEIGH — A Caswell County funeral home director who was accused last summer of hiding two corpses on residential property is facing new charges from the state.
The N.C. Department of Insurance says that Jeremiah Randall Whitt, 40, of Yanceyville is charged with obtaining property by false pretense.
Whitt is accused of failing to return $5,162.01 in excess funds from a life insurance policy to the estate after burial expenses had been satisfied. He was arrested in late November and scheduled to appear in court this week.
In June, Whitt was accused by the Caswell County Sheriff's Office of hiding two corpses on residential property after he was hired to cremate the remains. Investigators said Whitt took money from the families to have the remains cremated but never did the work.
The department also filed charges against Whitt nearly a year ago, saying he tried to obtain payment for services by claiming to have witnessed the signature of a woman who had been dead for nearly a year.
HUBERT — A firefighter in eastern North Carolina was hospitalized after a fire engine tire “exploded,” leading to a crash, officials said.
The truck was leaving a Christmas parade last weekend when it became “uncontrollable,” according to the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department.
“We had taken the back roads around to avoid the delay of the rest of the parade since we were very near the front,” firefighters wrote in a Facebook post. “So we were trying to return to our district at the time of the crash.”
The fire department said the truck was going about 40 mph when the tire burst, making it hard for the driver to maintain control.