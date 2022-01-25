Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — Three people were hospitalized overnight after being wounded in separate shootings, according to Greensboro police.
The incidents occurred in a roughly three-hour span:
• At 11:06 p.m. Monday, officers in the 400 block of West Meadowview Road found a gunshot victim, who was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.
• At 12:22 a.m., officers found a gunshot victim in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street, who was conscious with a serious injury when transported to a local hospital.
• At 1:58 a.m., officers found a man in 1900 block of Rayston Drive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
It was not immediately known if any of the shootings were related.
RALEIGH — A Durham attorney has pleaded guilty for her role in a conspiracy in which she and others created credit profiles using illegally obtained social security numbers and used the accounts to shop.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said that Tiffany Dawn Russell, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and financial institution fraud and filing a false tax return.
At sentencing on April 18, Russell faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on the fraud charge, and another three years in prison and $250,000 fine for filing a false tax return.
According to an indictment, Russell and others applied for loans and credit cards with social security numbers not issued to them, and conspired to use fraudulently obtained credit cards to buy a luxury car and pay for her 2016 plastic surgery.
FORT BRAGG — Three Army soldiers who were camping with a fellow soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges, officials said.
Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore with Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21.
In May 2020, Roman-Martinez was reported missing.
The severed head of Roman-Martinez washed ashore six days later. His body has never been recovered, and no one has been charged with his death.
Becerra, Cochell and Landrum — who were stationed at Fort Bragg — are charged with making a false statement, disobeying a lawful order and using LSD.