Mikebriefs

BURLINGTON — Authorities charged a man and woman with human trafficking after the pair forced a juvenile to work and give them his pay.

On Jan. 2, Burlington officers located a missing juvenile during an investigation, according to police.

Officers learned the juvenile had legally immigrated to the United States and was staying with relatives.

But shortly after his arrival, the relatives — Gloria Arely Garcia, 35, and Jose Isaac Flores-Angel, 23 — reportedly gave the juvenile false identification, forced him to work at an area business and pocketed his earnings.

ELIZABETH CITY — In something out of a TV Movie of the Week, a man had to be rescued from his sunken fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast.

It's not yet known what caused the 18-foot boat to sink at the mouth of the Alligator River.

The ship's demise was brought to the attention of authorities and the Coast Guard responded. At the time of the call, the man was on the bow of his sunken vessel.