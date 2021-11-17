Mikebriefs

Schools historically have had difficulties filling some positions, such as school bus drivers and special-education teachers. But school officials are reporting that the problem is more severe now.

For instance, 77% of district leaders and principals across the United States said they're experiencing at least moderate staffing shortages, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey published in October.

School bus drivers needed

School bus drivers have been in particularly short supply.

More than half of the respondents (51%) described their driver shortage as "severe" or "desperate," according to a nationwide survey released in August by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services and the National School Transportation Association.

More than two-thirds of district leaders and principals (68%) said in the EdWeek survey that they've struggled to hire enough bus drivers

The EdWeek survey also showed major problems filling other school positions, including substitute teachers, instructional aides, full-time teachers, cafeteria workers and custodians.