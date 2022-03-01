Mikebriefs

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a man who they said escaped from a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Pender County Sheriff’s deputies responde to a report of a domestic violence situation at the Scotchman store in Hampstead on Sunday night, The StarNews reported.

After following a vehicle that was reportedly involved to a nearby Lowes Foods, deputies detained a male passenger, handcuffed him and put him in a patrol vehicle, officials said. During the investigation, officials said the man escaped from the patrol vehicle and fled.

Initially, officials believed the man who escaped was a 29-year-old Wilmington man, but sheriff’s office spokesperson James Rowell said Monday that investigators determined that man wasn’t involved. Deputies are working to correctly identify the man who escaped custody, he said.