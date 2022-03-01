 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mikebriefs
0 Comments

Mikebriefs

  • 0

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a man who they said escaped from a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Pender County Sheriff’s deputies responde to a report of a domestic violence situation at the Scotchman store in Hampstead on Sunday night, The StarNews reported.

After following a vehicle that was reportedly involved to a nearby Lowes Foods, deputies detained a male passenger, handcuffed him and put him in a patrol vehicle, officials said. During the investigation, officials said the man escaped from the patrol vehicle and fled.

Initially, officials believed the man who escaped was a 29-year-old Wilmington man, but sheriff’s office spokesperson James Rowell said Monday that investigators determined that man wasn’t involved. Deputies are working to correctly identify the man who escaped custody, he said.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties
Local

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert