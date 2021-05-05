Mikebriefs

Head here

MATTHEWS — Police are looking for a woman accused of threatening a department store's employees with gun, a dispute that led to the store's evacuation.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured during Monday afternoon's incident at a Kohl's store in Matthews.

Matthews police said investigators identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Charlotte woman and described her as a disgruntled customer. However, police didn't immediately explain how the altercation started.

HENDERSONVILLE — A white man accused of defacing a memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. has been charged with ethnic intimidation, according to authorities.

Heath Justus, 31, was arrested at a park in Hendersonville on April 28 after witnesses spotted him defacing the image of the civil rights leader.

Police Chief Blair Myhand said that Justus used a permanent marker to scrawl “anti-Semitic depictions” on the memorial, in addition to other symbols and phrases.