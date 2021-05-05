 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mikebriefs
0 comments

Mikebriefs

  • 0

Head here

Head here

MATTHEWS — Police are looking for a woman accused of threatening a department store's employees with gun, a dispute that led to the store's evacuation.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured during Monday afternoon's incident at a Kohl's store in Matthews.

Matthews police said investigators identified the suspect as a 39-year-old Charlotte woman and described her as a disgruntled customer. However, police didn't immediately explain how the altercation started.

Head here

Head here

HENDERSONVILLE — A white man accused of defacing a memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. has been charged with ethnic intimidation, according to authorities.

Heath Justus, 31, was arrested at a park in Hendersonville on April 28 after witnesses spotted him defacing the image of the civil rights leader.

Police Chief Blair Myhand said that Justus used a permanent marker to scrawl “anti-Semitic depictions” on the memorial, in addition to other symbols and phrases.

The graffiti was “clearly designed to provoke a reaction, and not in a good way,” Myhand said.

The president of the Henderson County branch of the NAACP said she was “alarmed” by the act, adding that she was “just shocked that someone would take the time to deface this monument."

Wire Reports

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Land in High Point sold to hot sauce company
Business Local

Land in High Point sold to hot sauce company

Hot Shots Distributing Inc. recently bought five parcels in the 800 block of West Green Drive for its new headquarters. The purchase price was $1.2 million and the seller was Redbud LLC, according to the recorded property deed for the transaction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News