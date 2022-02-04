Mikebriefs

According to the indictments, Marshall and Sanchez encouraged the 17-year-old girl to use a stun gun belonging to the sheriff’s office on herself. Anjanette Grube, a public information director for the State Bureau of Investigation, said the teenager was participating in the Explorer program.

According to Grube, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office asked the SBI investigate the case in July. On Jan. 24, investigators took their findings to the grand jury.

Marshall was sworn in as a deputy in 2020, less than a year after he was fired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, according to records. Sanchez was sworn in as a deputy in December 2018.

Both were fired in July 2020.

