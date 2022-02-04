Mikebriefs

Head here
EDEN — Six people have been arrested in Rockingham County for their roles in a theft ring where delivery drivers traded packages for drugs.
Eden police launched an investigation after they received a tip about a delivery driver trading packages. That same tip led them to five locations throughout the city.
According to police, the driver would stop in a particular neighborhood about 10 times a day and stay for an average of 10 minutes at a time, which is longer than a typical package delivery.
Police said they identified two FedEx employees and found multiple packages at five different addresses. In all, investigators said they recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise.
MORGANTON — Two former Avery County sheriff's deputies have been indicted after authorities accused them of encouraging a teenage girl to use a stun gun on herself last year.
Joshua Marshall, 38, of Morganton and Luis Alberto Sanchez, 27, of Vilas were indicted on Jan. 24 by an Avery County grand jury on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willfully failing to discharge their duties.
According to the indictments, Marshall and Sanchez encouraged the 17-year-old girl to use a stun gun belonging to the sheriff’s office on herself. Anjanette Grube, a public information director for the State Bureau of Investigation, said the teenager was participating in the Explorer program.
According to Grube, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office asked the SBI investigate the case in July. On Jan. 24, investigators took their findings to the grand jury.
Marshall was sworn in as a deputy in 2020, less than a year after he was fired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, according to records. Sanchez was sworn in as a deputy in December 2018.
Both were fired in July 2020.
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole made a $10 million investment in The CommonSpark campaign through their foundations, money that will be used to help fund the construction of a new public library.
The building is expected to become a marquee destination that is constantly evolving and infused with technology.
Tepper, the son of a school teacher, said in a release Thursday that the library project is an "investment in opportunity and access for all.”