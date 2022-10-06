Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society will hold a memorial service for city firefighters who have died.

The service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 — a Saturday — at Green Hill Cemetery. In case of rain, the ceremony will be postponed until Oct. 29.

Speakers will include Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Fire Chief Jim Robinson among others.

The memorial service was held for years, but fell by the wayside in 1969. That was until the Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society revived it last year.

Head here

Head here

WILSON — A Wilson County man has been charged in a bizarre crash that killed two customers at a Hardee's restaurant last month.

Jesse Lee Lawrence, 75, of Wilson is charged with reckless driving and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Lawrence surrendered to authorities and was given a $20,000 unsecured bond.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in mid-August at a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson. A Lincoln Aviator allegedly driven by Lawrence struck brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62 — both from Wilson. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother later died at a local hospital.

Photos from the scene showed the silver SUV had plunged through the front windows, apparently coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.

According to a police report, the SUV had left a nearby car wash when it "accelerated out of control," causing it to crash into the restaurant.

Head here

Head here

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Sheriff's deputies in Catawba County fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said.

Neither the hostage nor law enforcement officials were injured in the recent incident that occurred in the community of Mountain View.

A call came in about the hostage situation around 6:30 a.m., authorities said. Crisis negotiators and deputies responded and tried to deescalate the situation, but the suspect continued to threaten the hostage, who was an adult male.

Deputies fatally shot the hostage-taker, who was armed with a handgun. EMS workers provided treatment, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hostage’s "life was in danger,” said Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. “We took action that we felt was necessary to save the hostage and bring the situation to an end.”

— Staff and Wire Reports