Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 cluster reported at Western Guilford High School is over, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the disease was likely.