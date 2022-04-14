Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Two people were injured in a late-night shooting at The Blind Tiger, one of the area's most popular music venues.

According to police, officers responded to The Blind Tiger around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound. A second person with a gunshot wound, also with minor injuries, arrived separately at a hospital.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

GREENSBORO — A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the January shooting of Michael Antown Hemphill.

John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro was charged on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Last week, 38-year-old Jonathan Murphy of Greensboro was arrested and also charged in the slaying.

Both men are believed to have been involved in an incident in late January that occurred in the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street. Around 12:20 a.m., officers located a conscious gunshot victim with serious injury.

The victim was identified as Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro. He later died from his injuries.

It's not yet known why Hemphill was shot.

CHARLOTTE — Davidson College is making permanent its test-optional policy that allows students to apply without SAT or ACT scores.

The move announced this week turns a pilot program into policy and adds Davidson College to other Charlotte-area institutions that do not require standardized tests for admission.

Jay Pfeifer, Davidson’s director of media relations, said campus officials want to know what kind of person a student is, not just what kind of student they are.

Davidson College joins Queens University of Charlotte, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba College and Belmont Abbey College as local institutions that are permanently test-optional.

Chris Gruber, vice president for admission and financial aid and dean of admissions, said standardized tests create barriers for some students. Test scores also show only a fraction of academic potential, Gruber said.

“What we didn’t know was the impact of test-optional on the overall class,” Gruber said. “Two years later, we have the answer: This shift allows students to present themselves fully and the caliber of our incoming classes has not only remained stable, it has increased — in grades, life experiences and even test scores.”

— Staff and Wire Reports