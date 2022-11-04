Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

BARCO — A manhunt is underway along the coast for a felon on the run.

Still wearing handcuffs, Corey Tyrick Smith escaped the Currituck County Detention Center before deputies could get him locked in a cell.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was in the booking area "when he fled out the door into the wood line.”

The 22-year-old Elizabeth City resident vanished into a landscape that is perfect for hiding. Currituck County is a largely rural, sparsely populated county that borders Virginia on the north and Coinjock Bay to the east. It is also one of the state’s least populated counties, with just over 29,000 residents.

Smith was last seen in jeans and a brown jacket that will be challenging to remove because of his handcuffs.​

Head here

Head here

WHITEVILLE — The driver responsible for the death of a trucker “burned alive” after a crash is going to prison, officials said.

Jill Taylor of Columbus County was ordered to spend 10 to 13 years behind bars after she was recently convicted of second-degree murder. Taylor is accused of being impaired on the day of a deadly crash roughly four years ago.

It was February 2018 when officials said Taylor was driving erratically on a highway through Columbus County.

“She was traveling at an extremely slow speed and also stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph-stretch of the highway at night without any hazard lights on,” according to prosecutors in a news release.

Truck driver Ricky Dale Crocker tried to move to another lane to avoid Taylor’s car. But that didn't happen. He collided with Taylor, sending his 18-wheeler careening off the road.

The truck caught fire, trapping Crocker inside.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — Election workers in North Carolina's 100 counties recently got a surprise pep talk from Arnold Schwarzenegger as their work intensifies with the midterm elections approaching.

Appearing on a streamed video call, the film icon and former California governor thanked the workers, calling them "the true democracy action heroes.”

“I just want to pump you up and say you are extremely important,” Schwarzenegger said. “There is no job that is more important right now, this next week, than your job.”

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said she had been working since July to recruit Schwarzenegger.​

— Wire Reports