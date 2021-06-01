Mikebriefs

Head here

ASHEVILLE — A 75-foot memorial to a Confederate leader has been removed from its perch in downtown Asheville where it stood for more than 120 years.

WLOS-TV in Asheville reports that the stone obelisk was fully dismantled over the Memorial Day weekend.

The demolition took more than a week. Its completion came after a North Carolina appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the work.

The monument memorialized Confederate colonel and governor Zebulon Vance. It is one of many Confederate statues and memorials that have been torn down across the South in the last year amid protests for racial justice.

RALEIGH — A burning ban covering 26 counties in North Carolina means fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited in those areas for the Memorial Day weekend, a state agency said.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture said in a news release on Friday that with nearly half the state in moderate drought status and little rain in the forecast, the N.C. Forest Service officials urges residents to avoid unnecessary risk with fire.