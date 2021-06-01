Mikebriefs

Head here
ASHEVILLE — A 75-foot memorial to a Confederate leader has been removed from its perch in downtown Asheville where it stood for more than 120 years.
WLOS-TV in Asheville reports that the stone obelisk was fully dismantled over the Memorial Day weekend.
The demolition took more than a week. Its completion came after a North Carolina appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the work.
The monument memorialized Confederate colonel and governor Zebulon Vance. It is one of many Confederate statues and memorials that have been torn down across the South in the last year amid protests for racial justice.
RALEIGH — A burning ban covering 26 counties in North Carolina means fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited in those areas for the Memorial Day weekend, a state agency said.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture said in a news release on Friday that with nearly half the state in moderate drought status and little rain in the forecast, the N.C. Forest Service officials urges residents to avoid unnecessary risk with fire.
“There is a little bit of rain in the forecast, and we’ll keep an eye on that, looking for significant improvement in those drought conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release. "Until then, fireworks are not a risk we can take in those 26 counties currently under the burn ban, and we strongly urge anyone outside those counties to think twice about using fireworks this weekend.”
Since the burn ban took effect, the forest service has responded to more than 70 wildfires, although not all of them have occurred in the ban area.
The ban is in effect for: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties.
— Wire Reports