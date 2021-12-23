Mikebriefs

Head here
FRANKLIN — A FedEx delivery driver has been charged in a series of break-ins over several weeks after he was captured on a video camera inside a home, authorities said.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said multiple thefts had been reported in the Highlands area. A break in the case occurred when a homeowner called to report their surveillance video showed a man wearing shorts who was in their home for a brief time before fleeing when he saw the camera. Later, the man was identified as Gregory Thomas Bufkin, a driver for FedEx.
He was arrested on multiple charges, including breaking and entering.
Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland said investigators seized several pieces of evidence, including jewelry and firearms. Some of the items were found inside Bufkin’s work vehicle.
Most of the residences victimized had unlocked doors and open windows, the sheriff said.
A statement from FedEx said it was “appalled by these disturbing reports.”
CHARLOTTE — A police officer was killed early Wednesday as she was investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 85, officials said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to a call in the southbound lanes of I-85 on the east side of the city after a tractor-trailer spilled a load of grain onto the highway.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., another tractor-trailer heading south collided with a truck cab, causing them to hit multiple police cars.
Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she received in that crash. Three other officers were taken to a Charlotte hospital, where they were treated and released.
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned a man on Tuesday who spent nearly 24 years in prison after allegations that he sexually assaulted his 9-year-old daughter, then freed from a life sentence in 2016.
Howard Dudley, now in his 60s, maintained his innocence from the start, turning down a plea deal in 1992. The Lenoir County man was convicted in April 1992 of first-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was sentenced to concurrent sentences of natural life in prison and three years.
Dudley’s daughter testified at his trial that her father had sexually abused her, the only evidence against him.