Mikebriefs

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to a call in the southbound lanes of I-85 on the east side of the city after a tractor-trailer spilled a load of grain onto the highway.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., another tractor-trailer heading south collided with a truck cab, causing them to hit multiple police cars.

Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she received in that crash. Three other officers were taken to a Charlotte hospital, where they were treated and released.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned a man on Tuesday who spent nearly 24 years in prison after allegations that he sexually assaulted his 9-year-old daughter, then freed from a life sentence in 2016.

Howard Dudley, now in his 60s, maintained his innocence from the start, turning down a plea deal in 1992. The Lenoir County man was convicted in April 1992 of first-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was sentenced to concurrent sentences of natural life in prison and three years.