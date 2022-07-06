Mikebriefs

Head here

BURLINGTON — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a 54-year-old victim was found dead in a yard Tuesday morning.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded at 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Foster Street following a report of an "unconscious" man in a yard.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Tracy Dion Brown, who appeared to have succumbed to a gunshot wound.

FAYETTEVILLE — A Florida woman is accused of stabbing a man with a felt-tipped marker and pushing him out of a moving car.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that Arlene Mary Bonitz, 57, was driving south over the weekend on Interstate 95 when the bizarre incident occurred. In the car with her was a man for whom she provides care and support due to his cognitive issues, the sheriff's office said.

Bonitz stabbed the man several times with the marker before pushing him out while driving at 60 mph. She continued driving on I-95 before inexplicably crashing.

Bonitz and the victim were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man suffered a broken pelvis as well as abrasions on his face, hands and legs.

RALEIGH — Over a dozen North Carolina restaurants that closed during the coronavirus pandemic when government orders restricted their services can't be compensated for those financial losses through their commercial insurance policies, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel reverses an October 2020 decision by Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson in Durham County. He declared the language in the restaurant owners' policies provided coverage for lost business income and extra expenses when government orders limited the access to their eateries.

Gov. Roy Cooper first issued a statewide order in March 2020 limiting sales to carry-out and delivery services only. Most of the restaurants that sued were located in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Court of Appeals Judge Chris Dillon, writing Tuesday's opinion, said the panel agreed with insurers who argued the governmental restrictions didn't result in “direct physical loss or damage to the property” that are required for payouts. Dillon cited a 1997 state court ruling as well as recent decisions by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals involving business interruptions caused by COVID-19 orders.

— Staff and Wire Reports