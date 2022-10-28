Mikebriefs

Head here

WINSTON-SALEM — A man who was caught by police in the act of trying to break into a truck took it a step further — and tried to run over an officer.

The unusual incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. when police patrolling Waughtown Street discovered the man in a stolen box truck. Officers told him to get out.

Only he didn't.

Instead, police said he started the truck and tried to run over a sergeant.

He intentionally hit another officer’s vehicle, police said, before leading officers on a chase.

After less then one mile, the 63-year-old man ran into a dead end on East Brookline Street, got out of the truck and started running away before eventually being caught.

LINVILLE — A man seen admiring the view from atop a cliff at Grandfather Mountain was later found dead at the bottom of it.

The grisly discovery was recently made around 10 a.m. on a Sunday after rescuers began looking for someone reported missing in the park, officials said.

“The individual had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks,” officials said. “After a search, rescue crew located a deceased adult male at the base of a cliff and recovered the body.”

Detectives with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office classified the incident as “an accidental fall that resulted in a fatality,” the park said. However, the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Investigators did not reveal the name of the overlook, which is inside a part of the mountain operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for a second straight month in September, according to the state Commerce Department, flipping incrementally a downward trend over two years during the pandemic recovery.

Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.6% compared to 3.5% in August. That's when the first monthly increase since April 2020 was recorded. Earlier this year the rate had reached 3.4% — then the lowest rate since 2000.

The agency said overall employment in the state was essentially flat compared to August at around 4.9 million people, but the number of unemployed grew by 4,700 to about 184,200.

The leisure and hospitality services industry saw the largest increases in employment — which isn't unusual — while the government sector saw the sharpest decline.

— Wire Reports