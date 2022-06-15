Mikebriefs

Head here

HIGH POINT — Police have arrested one person and charged her with concealing a body in connection with the death of a Davidson County man who had been missing for more than a year. Investigators are still looking for two other people who are also charged with concealing the body.

Michelle Thompson, 47, of High Point was charged with the death of Willie Walters Jr. He had been missing for over a year until his remains were found in late May.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, concerned family members reported in May 2021 that they had not heard from Walters for an unusually long period of time.

The sheriff’s office worked with the High Point and Thomasville police departments on investigating Walters’ disappearance.

On May 27, Walters’ remains were found at a location off Smith Road in Thomasville.

Investigators determined that Walters died in High Point and for some reason Thompson and two other people moved the remains to Thomasville. There is no evidence of foul play and no one will be charged with murder.

Investigators added that it appears Walters died a year ago, but the cause is not clear.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say a bear has been euthanized after ripping into a family’s tent and injuring a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Park officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Elkmont Campground. The 350-pound bear was euthanized Monday after likely being attracted to campsite food smells.

Officials say the black bear tore through the sleeping family's tent at 5:20 a.m. and scratched the mother and daughter, causing superficial head lacerations. The father scared off the bear after several attempts.

Officials trapped the bear, which didn't display fear toward humans.

GASTONIA — A girl in Gaston County drowned last weekend after climbing over the gate at a neighbor’s swimming pool.

Family members had pulled 6-year-old Za’myah Judge from the water and were attempting life-saving measures before first responders arrived and took over. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives found that the girl stacked several chairs against a neighbor’s pool gate, climbed over and entered the water.

Her brother told investigators that he ran for help when he didn’t see her resurface.

— Wire Reports