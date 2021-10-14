Mikebriefs

Head here
GIBSONVILLE — A Yadkinville man is facing several charges after an attempted traffic stop and subsequent chase that covered several miles in Guilford County.
The bizarre incident started around around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday on Burlington Road when Gibsonville police stopped the car. Police say the man was driving a truck with no headlights or taillights.
Instead of pulling over, the man fled down Burlington Road, took a hard turn onto N.C. Hwy. 61 — almost flipping the truck — and continued onto Interstate 40.
While on the highway, police say he was speeding in excess of 75 mph and swerving across the road.
The man eventually took the S. Elm-Eugene exit where Gibsonville police officers were joined by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office after a deputy's vehicle was struck.
The chase continued until the man drove into a wooded area at the end of Sebastian Road. The driver then backed up, hitting a Gibsonville patrol car and pushing it back about 20 feet into a sheriff deputy's vehicle.
The incident came to an end when the man drove back into the wooded area, crashed and was taken into custody.
Further investigation found that the truck driven by the man was stolen and he had been involved in an earlier car crash.
ZEBULON — A Wake County man was charged by police in the fatal shooting of his roommate after he called 911 and told officers where they could find him.
Zebulon police said officers responding to multiple 911 calls about gunshots late Tuesday night found Chauncy Kassim Montague, 35, lying in the front yard of a home. Montague was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, witnesses identified the suspect as Travis Denawn Jordan, 32. Jordan called 911 as he drove away from the shooting scene and told dispatchers where he intended to go.
Officers found Jordan's car and took him into custody without incident.
Investigators believed the shooting stemmed from an argument.
BURGAW — A pedestrian in Pender County was killed when she was struck by a deputy’s patrol car.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident happened on U.S. Highway 17 early Sunday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel and the medical examiner. The deputy was not injured, but was not identified.