Mikebriefs

GIBSONVILLE — A Yadkinville man is facing several charges after an attempted traffic stop and subsequent chase that covered several miles in Guilford County.

The bizarre incident started around around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday on Burlington Road when Gibsonville police stopped the car. Police say the man was driving a truck with no headlights or taillights.

Instead of pulling over, the man fled down Burlington Road, took a hard turn onto N.C. Hwy. 61 — almost flipping the truck — and continued onto Interstate 40.

While on the highway, police say he was speeding in excess of 75 mph and swerving across the road.

The man eventually took the S. Elm-Eugene exit where Gibsonville police officers were joined by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office after a deputy's vehicle was struck.

The chase continued until the man drove into a wooded area at the end of Sebastian Road. The driver then backed up, hitting a Gibsonville patrol car and pushing it back about 20 feet into a sheriff deputy's vehicle.

The incident came to an end when the man drove back into the wooded area, crashed and was taken into custody.