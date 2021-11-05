Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — A former Wayne County office manager who worked for a man who was murdered is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from his business.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has charged Elizabeth Fleming, 53, with one count of embezzlement greater or equal to $100,000 among other infractions.
Floyd “Andy” Evans, a former mayor of Fremont in the 1990s, was found shot to death in a garage on one of his properties in June 2018.
While looking into Evans’ death, which remains unsolved, investigators learned that money had been embezzled from his farming operation.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County sheriff's deputy accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight has resigned, authorities said.
Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, of Elizabethtown was booked into the Brunswick County jail after he was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Shaw is accused of assaulting a man with a large aluminum flashlight in early October. It wasn't clear whether he was on duty at the time of the assault.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Shaw submitted his resignation.
HAMER, S.C. — South of the Border, a popular South Carolina tourist attraction, is receiving some much-needed upgrades.
General Manager Timmy Townsend said that three of the shops have been torn down to make room for new projects and several others are being renovated.
“A lot of people are wondering if South of the Border is closing down. The answer is no. We are still open for business," he said.
With a huge sombrero pointing the way on Interstate 95, thousands of drivers take detours every year to visit the corny Mexican-themed attraction.
So far, the motel, T-shirt shop and Ice Cream Fiesta have been torn down. The elevator at the Tower Arcade is being upgraded, as well as the addition of charging stations for electric vehicles and a remodeling of the venerable Sombrero Restaurant. At the arcade, even Pedro's iconic sombrero is being refurbished.
Townsend said he doesn't know when the renovations will be completed.
“It seems that COVID causes problems with everything now as far as getting materials," he said, "and people to do the work.”