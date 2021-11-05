Mikebriefs

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Shaw submitted his resignation.

HAMER, S.C. — South of the Border, a popular South Carolina tourist attraction, is receiving some much-needed upgrades.

General Manager Timmy Townsend said that three of the shops have been torn down to make room for new projects and several others are being renovated.

“A lot of people are wondering if South of the Border is closing down. The answer is no. We are still open for business," he said.

With a huge sombrero pointing the way on Interstate 95, thousands of drivers take detours every year to visit the corny Mexican-themed attraction.

So far, the motel, T-shirt shop and Ice Cream Fiesta have been torn down. The elevator at the Tower Arcade is being upgraded, as well as the addition of charging stations for electric vehicles and a remodeling of the venerable Sombrero Restaurant. At the arcade, even Pedro's iconic sombrero is being refurbished.

Townsend said he doesn't know when the renovations will be completed.