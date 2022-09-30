Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society will hold a memorial service for city firefighters who have died.

The service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 — a Saturday — at Green Hill Cemetery. In case of rain, the ceremony will be postponed until Oct. 29.

Speakers will include Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Fire Chief Jim Robinson among others.

The memorial service was held for years, but fell by the wayside in 1969. That was until the Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society revived it last year.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — After crediting organized labor with making him governor in 2016, Roy Cooper is asking state union members to help protect his veto in this November’s midterm elections.

Speaking recently before a friendly crowd at the North Carolina AFL-CIO annual conference in Raleigh, the Democrat stressed how close Republicans are to obtaining a veto-proof supermajority in the General Assembly.

“That balance that we’ve been able to have in North Carolina, with me stopping the Republican legislature from their worst impulses and working with them on the things we agree on, that has been positive for our state,” Cooper said. “But we are in a tough situation right now.”

If Republicans gain three seats in the House and two in the Senate, they will be able to override any Cooper veto.

The GOP held a supermajority during Cooper’s first two years in office but lost it after the 2018 midterms.​

Head here

Head here

CURRITUCK — A school superintendent is accused of groping an employee during a private meeting, then firing her months after she rejected him, a federal lawsuit says.

Larissa York, the former chief financial officer for Currituck County Schools, is suing Superintendent Matthew Lutz and the school district for at least $2 million, arguing she was unfairly fired in July 2021 after Lutz assaulted her, according to a complaint filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The filing comes after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission granted York the right to sue.

“Lutz tries to set up a smoke screen alleging many reasons for (York’s) termination, but most, if not all, of those fabrications are easily rebutted. ... Lutz was actually motivated by the refusal of his sexual advances,” the complaint states.

In a statement, Lutz said he "will continue to vehemently deny the false accusations."

— Staff and Wire Reports