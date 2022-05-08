Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the May 17 primary, which has started across Guilford County, will feature races that will determine the city’s next mayor, Guilford County’s next sheriff and a variety of other seats.

Here's where and when you can vote ahead of next week's Election Day. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. These are the sites: