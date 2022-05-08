Mikebriefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREENSBORO — Early voting for the May 17 primary, which has started across Guilford County, will feature races that will determine the city’s next mayor, Guilford County’s next sheriff and a variety of other seats.

Here's where and when you can vote ahead of next week's Election Day. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. These are the sites:

• Old Courthouse-Blue Room, First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro.

• Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.

• Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro.

• Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center (formerly Oak Hollow Mall), 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.

