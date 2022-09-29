Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as “monster” Hurricane Ian lashed Florida and set its sights northward.

Cooper’s declaration means the state’s emergency operations plan is activated, helping first responders and farmers as well as offering price gouging protections for residents.

The storm is expected to strike hardest tonight into Saturday, possibly raining hard and fast enough to trigger flooding.

The National Weather Service said the storm’s most intense period could be shorter than predicted earlier this week, triggering overflows in the region's streams and low-lying areas.

Overall, Ian is still expected to dump up to 5 inches of rain throughout the weekend — a heavy amount by any gauge. But the worst of it will happen quickly over a short period of time.

“If there was a time I was going to just stay put, it would be Friday evening to Saturday morning,” said Nick Petro, meteorologist. “I don’t want people to think the sun’s going to come out and everything will resume, but in terms of the worst of it, that will end a little sooner.”

CHARLOTTE — An eighth-grade student was arrested after posting a mass shooting threat to Instagram, police said on Monday.

Staff at Southwest Middle School shared the recent post with a school resource officer. Police tracked the account to a 14-year-old student, who can't be identified by North Carolina law because they are under 18.

Officers found no weapons at the student’s home. The student admitted to making the threat and was arrested, police said.​​​

CONWAY — A lottery winner in Northampton County kept her lucky ticket close — even taking it “to the bathroom and to sleep.”

“I couldn’t believe I won,” Sabrina Bottoms said after the ticket scored her a $1 million prize.

Bottoms, who works in a warehouse, bought the winning ticket after stopping at a convenience store in Conway. There, she spent $10 on a scratch-off ticket for the Hamilton game.

Bottoms was in her car when she scratched off the ticket — and made a call to her cousin.

“I had to get someone else to check the ticket,” Bottoms said.

After discovering she was a jackpot winner, she didn’t let the scratch-off go far.

“The ticket went everywhere I went,” Bottoms told officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery.​

— Wire Reports