Mikebriefs

HIGH POINT— A man was fatally shot at a Walmart store Tuesday afternoon and authorities have charged another man in the killing, according to a news release from police.

At 2:10 p.m., officers arrived at the retail store's location on 2710 N. Main St. and found a High Point man with several gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers identified Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point as a suspect and he is being charged with first-degree murder, police said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. No further details were being released as police conduct their investigation.

"This was an isolated incident involving only the parties identified by police," according to the release. "There is no threat to the general public."

ASHEBORO — A child was shot over the weekend when a gun went off during a turkey hunting trip with his grandfather, officials said.

The grandfather reportedly was loading items in the car when he closed a door and heard gunfire. That’s when he noticed the boy had been accidentally shot, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

“The grandfather did not have cellular reception in the area, so he drove until he obtained reception with 911, followed their instructions and met an ambulance,” officials said.

The boy was picked up in Asheboro and later flown to a medical facility, where he is recovering.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident was "accidental" and no charges will be filed.​

DURHAM — In a situation that doesn't happen often, a school bus driver was forced to steer his vehicle into a ditch to avoid gunfire on Monday afternoon, according to police.

It's not clear what led to the exchange of bullets.

Witnesses told officers that the gunfire was between two vehicles on Durham's East Club Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. and the bus driver took action to avoid the shooting.

The bus was carrying 18 students from City of Medicine Academy and Durham School of the Arts, the driver and one other adult.​ No one was hurt.

Police found numerous shell casings at the scene, but didn't find any shooting victims. Police said the school bus, which was not damaged, was not the intended target of the gunfire. It was just a victim of bad timing.

— Staff and Wire Reports