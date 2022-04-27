Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger, closed nearly a week over code violations, has reopened.

"Look forward to seeing all our loyal fans," the venue said in a Facebook post announcing this week's lineup.

The club at 1819 Spring Garden St. was shut down last week after shootings on April 13 and 17 on The Blind Tiger's property spurred a review by inspectors under a policy from the city’s new Safety Review Board. In December, the City Council approved a resolution allowing the city to create the board to evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars.

"All fire and alarm issues up to code and building inspections passed and we will continue our repairs and upgrades to make The Blind Tiger the best it can be," wrote Don “Doc” Beck, the club's general manager, in a text. "Everything is good."

LUMBERTON — Two inmates escaped a state prison on Monday, but their freedom didn't last long. They were caught hours later.

Craig Guess Jr., 39, and Arlo Swink Jr., 38, escaped from a Lumberton facility shortly before 3 p.m. and were found nearby on foot three hours later. Officials are investigating how they got free.

Guess and Swink were serving 90-day periods of confinement for violations of their post-release supervision, officials said. Guess was convicted of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses in 2019 and Swink was convicted of a drug offense in 2021.

The men were sent to a higher custody-level facility, officials said.

The news hunters and wildlife officials have been dreading for years is finally here: chronic wasting disease has made its way to North Carolina.

The fatal disease strikes hooved animals, including white-tailed deer and elk. It has been spreading across the country in recent years and is present in a majority of states.

The first case to be detected in North Carolina is in Yadkin County. If the disease spreads, it could not only impact the white-tail deer population, but also elk.

North Carolina had remained free of chronic wasting disease until now thanks to restrictions on the transport of live deer and deer carcasses from other states.

However, despite their best efforts to prevent human spread of the disease, wildlife officials suspected it would inevitably show up in the state through natural migration.

— Staff and Wire Reports​​

