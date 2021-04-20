Mikebriefs

Head here
RALEIGH — There's a bipartisan effort to better care for pregnant North Carolina prisoners before and after they deliver their babies.
State legislators on Tuesday unveiled a bill that would severely limit the handcuffing and shackling of pregnant women who are incarcerated and seek to ensure newborns and mothers are cared for well.
Shackling pregnant women — when chains are linked between a prisoner's ankles and wrists — is already barred by federal law and by state prison policy. Bill supporters say the state rules aren't always followed and county jails lack a streamlined policy.
About 100 babies were born to women in state prison custody in 2018, according to a criminal justice reform group backing the measure.
Over 30 states have passed legislation limiting the shackling of pregnant women behind bars.
STATESVILLE — An earthquake so slight it was almost impossible to feel was reported in Iredell County over the weekend, government seismologists said.
The 2.0 magnitude quake rumbled just after 8:30 a.m., 3.1 miles west of Statesville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.