Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — There's a bipartisan effort to better care for pregnant North Carolina prisoners before and after they deliver their babies.

State legislators on Tuesday unveiled a bill that would severely limit the handcuffing and shackling of pregnant women who are incarcerated and seek to ensure newborns and mothers are cared for well.

Shackling pregnant women — when chains are linked between a prisoner's ankles and wrists — is already barred by federal law and by state prison policy. Bill supporters say the state rules aren't always followed and county jails lack a streamlined policy.

About 100 babies were born to women in state prison custody in 2018, according to a criminal justice reform group backing the measure.

Over 30 states have passed legislation limiting the shackling of pregnant women behind bars.

STATESVILLE — An earthquake so slight it was almost impossible to feel was reported in Iredell County over the weekend, government seismologists said.

The 2.0 magnitude quake rumbled just after 8:30 a.m., 3.1 miles west of Statesville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Apparently no one felt the quake.

Neither Statesville police nor the Iredell County Sheriff's Office received any reports about the tremor.

