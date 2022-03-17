Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — North Carolina wildlife experts have confirmed that birds in four separate counties have died from the avian flu.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Tuesday that a snow goose in Hyde County, a redhead duck in Carteret County, a red-shouldered hawk in Wake County and a bald eagle in Dare County have all died from the flu.

According to officials, the snow goose was collected at Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge by staff there. The other birds were collected by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff.

Both the snow goose and redhead duck were observed with neurological signs consistent with avian flu prior to being euthanized.

The hawk and eagle were found dead.

A lab in Iowa confirmed the flu in each of the birds.

So far, avian flu has been reported in 357 birds in 20 states this year.

Head here

Head here

RALEIGH — Two insurance agents have been accused of submitting false claims to collect more than $30,000, authorities said.

The N.C. Department of Insurance reported that Christian LaFabian Ratliff, 34, of Rockingham was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense — both felonies. The crimes date back as far as October 2020.

The department also said Jamel Dante Buie, 43, of Hamlet is facing similar charges.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Ratliff of obtaining $29,528 in commissions by submitting life insurance applications containing false information to two insurance companies.

The department's agents also accuse Buie of obtaining $4,758 in commissions by submitting false applications between November 2020 and August 2021.

Head here

Head here

MONROE — A driver was shot as he tried to flee a traffic stop in Union County on Tuesday evening, striking several law enforcement vehicles along the way.

As a Union County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a stop on a sedan in the parking lot of a Monroe convenience store, the driver attempted to get away, hitting three patrol cars in the process.

That's when a deputy fired at the moving car, striking the driver. Deputies rendered first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital.

No details were released about his condition.

There were other people in the sedan, but the driver was the only one injured and none of the deputies involved were hurt, officials said.

— Wire Reports