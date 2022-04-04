Mikebriefs

Head here

CHAPEL HILL — Ten people were injured during a massive celebration in downtown Chapel Hill following the University of North Carolina’s win over Duke in an NCAA Final Four basketball game, authorities said.

Officials also reported that one person was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun.

Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones said an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people took to the streets Saturday night in one of the largest celebrations the community has ever seen.

Public safety staff treated 10 people for injuries, with four taken to the hospital. None of the injuries was serious.

Officials also responded to several bonfires near the the major intersectin of Franklin and Columbia streets, which were closed along with surrrounding streets for about three hours before reopening traffic at 1 a.m.

KNIGHTDALE — A shooting at a a Special Olympics spring carnival in North Carolina has prompted authorities to cancel the last day of the event.

Police in Knightdale said gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Saturday after a large fight erupted among people near a crowded concession stand.

As police worked to break up the fight and disperse the crowd, several shots were fired in a nearby parking lot, sending people scrambling for cover or running to their cars.

Investigators said at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire, and that a 16-year-old boy was grazed by one of the bullets.

“Words cannot begin to describe the anger we feel over this senseless act of violence,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “Our annual Special Olympics carnival should be a time of fun and celebration for a worthy cause. Instead, a small group of deviants choose to endanger the lives of hundreds of people with their malicious actions. It reeks of lawlessness and a blatant disregard for others’ lives. It is a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured.”

Capps said investigators are trying to identify at least one suspect who was captured on cell phone video firing a gun.

Sunday was to be the final day of the carnival, but officials said they decided to cancel the festivities out of an abundance of caution.

CHARLOTTE — A new feature at Carowinds will give guests a taste of the Carolinas this spring.

According to a release from Carowinds on Friday, State Line Celebration will run on select dates April 9-May 8. Those dates include daily openings April 9-17, spring break for area schools heading into Easter.

State Line will have tasting tents, three each for South Carolina and North Carolina, to celebrate authentic food from both states that surround the park. Yes, including South Carolina and North Carolina barbecue.

Breweries and wineries from the two states will provide beverages, including craft beer from about two dozen breweries. Other events include a shag dance-a-thon, basketball shootout, “stock car” race for children and other activities to celebrate the Carolinas. Bands from across the Carolinas also will perform.

The new Carowinds event takes its theme from the park location, and the state line that runs through the center of the park entrance. Part of the 400-acre theme park sits in unincorporated Fort Mill, on the South Carolina side of the state line. The other part sits on the Charlotte side, in North Carolina.

“We cannot wait for guests to join us on the State Line for some of our favorite recipes and Carolina fun,” Carowinds live entertainment director Ryan Allen said, in the release.

— Wire Reports