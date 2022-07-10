Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Early voting for the city's municipal election lasts through July 23.

People can also register and vote at the same time during this period. To register, you'll need a document with your current name and address, such as:

• A North Carolina driver’s license.

• A photo identification from a government agency.

• A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Early voting sites can be found at:

• Old Guilford County Courthouse, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro. (The bridge is closed on Ballinger Road. Use the North Chimney Rock Road access.)

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.

For more information, call 336-641-3836.​

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center has a deal for anyone looking to adopt a pet.

Typically, the shelter charges anywhere from $10 for senior cats to $75 for kittens and puppies six months or younger.

But from Wednesday through Sunday, July 20-24 and July 27-31, the shelter will take part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelter" event. The quarterly shelter events across the country offer reduced price or free adoptions.

During the last event locally, more than 110 animals were adopted.

Adoption hours are 1-4 p.m., no appointment needed. The shelter is at 980 Guilford College Road.

Check out animals for adoption at http://petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov.​