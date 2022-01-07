Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — School started late for some Guilford County Schools students on Friday due to bus driver shortages and the surge in COVID-19 cases locally.

Even before this latest coronavirus wave, a shortage in bus drivers has been plaguing school districts in Guilford and other North Carolina counties for months.

District officials said they will work over the weekend to come up with a plan for what next week will look like given the surge in infections and increased driver shortages.

RALEIGH — A federal grand jury has indicted a North Carolina physician accused of altering medical devices for reuse and bilking Medicare out of millions.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said that according to a superseding indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Anita Louise Jackson billed Medicare more than $46 million for allegedly administering more than 1,200 applications of balloon sinuplasty services — a procedure for blocked sinuses — to over 700 patients. Her practice received more than $5.4 million for the services.