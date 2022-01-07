Mikebriefs

Head here
GREENSBORO — School started late for some Guilford County Schools students on Friday due to bus driver shortages and the surge in COVID-19 cases locally.
Even before this latest coronavirus wave, a shortage in bus drivers has been plaguing school districts in Guilford and other North Carolina counties for months.
District officials said they will work over the weekend to come up with a plan for what next week will look like given the surge in infections and increased driver shortages.
RALEIGH — A federal grand jury has indicted a North Carolina physician accused of altering medical devices for reuse and bilking Medicare out of millions.
U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said that according to a superseding indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Anita Louise Jackson billed Medicare more than $46 million for allegedly administering more than 1,200 applications of balloon sinuplasty services — a procedure for blocked sinuses — to over 700 patients. Her practice received more than $5.4 million for the services.
During the four-year period, Jackson was the top provider of balloon sinuplasty in the U.S. despite the location of her practice outside of a major metropolitan area, authorities said.
MOORESVILLE — A child was burned by an electric shock after coming in contact with a downed powerline near a Iredell County school on Wednesday, officials said.
It's unclear how the child came into contact with the line, but they remained conscious after the shock.
Emergency officials said the child was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Duke Energy crews arrived shortly after the incident and repaired the line, which was down because of recent storms.
WAKE FOREST — A North Carolina man has been arrested on charges stemming from the kidnapping of a 4-year-old South Carolina girl decades ago.
The town of Wake Forest said that police assisted the Lexington County Sheriff's Office of South Carolina in arresting Thomas Eric McDowell, 61, at his home on Thursday morning.
Authorities filed multiple charges against McDowell, including murder, kidnapping and burglary.
McDowell was a resident of Lexington County in 1986 when Jessica Gutierrez was murdered. The child disappeared from her home in June of that year and was never seen again.