Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across the city.

Greensboro police has announced that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop a "Community Crime Map" to provide the public with information about crimes in the city.

The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location, date and time.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for "neighborhood watch" reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to officials.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map at communitycrimemap.com/.​​

PITTSBORO — This small town in Chatham County is closing its Town Hall and police department to the public this week because of staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once again, the state is undergoing another surge of the highly contagious respiratory disease — a trend that has been building.

Chatham County is one of 67 counties in North Carolina experiencing high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus, with 255 cases for every 100,000 people.

ASHEVILLE — Detectives believe they have located what's left of a 20-year-old missing for over a month.

On Monday, authorities said they discovered human remains in a remote “steep and rugged ravine” near Curtis Creek in McDowell County. Detectives think the remains belong to Gabriel Focaracci, who was last seen in late June.

After Focaracci was reported missing, deputies located his car two weeks later off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Since making the discovery, authorities conducted nine searches for Focaracci. The remains were located about one mile from where his car was found.

How Focaracci made it to the ravine remains a mystery. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

“I thank God that we now have Gabe and we can take him home to Georgia,” Focaracci’s parents said in a Facebook post. “We also very much appreciate everyone from the Asheville community and the surrounding area for their constant prayers and continuous pursuit to finding our son over the last six weeks.”