Mikebriefs

Rescuers used drones to help find a young hunter lost in the woods in Eastern North Carolina, officials said.

The hunter, who officials described as a “young man,” got lost on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23, in the Pulp Road Game Lands in Winnabow, according to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it deployed its aviation and drone units to search for the hunter by air.

Once the units located the hunter, they guided officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to him, the sheriff’s office said. Rescuers then used an ATV to bring the officers and hunter out of the woods.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the ATV combing through the heavily-wooded area.

“Thankfully, the young man was okay — exhausted from the scary experience — but unharmed and very grateful,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the 911 operators “who got first responders where they needed to be to locate this young man” and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission for assisting.

“We are also fortunate to have the resources we do, that were crucial in this rescue mission,” it said. “Great outcome, great day!”