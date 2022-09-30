Mikebriefs

Head here

RALEIGH — State health officials are urging residents to take preventive measures after an uptick in West Nile virus activity across North Carolina.

The mosquito-borne illness has infected four people throughout the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The average number of reports for the virus usually lands around two this time of year, according to state health officials. This year’s increase led to the agency advising residents to do what they can to reduce contact with mosquitoes.

The four cases were reported in Durham, Cumberland, Mecklenburg and New Hanover counties. Health officials say there are at least 100 other, less-serious cases around the state​.

CHARLOTTE — Black entrepreneurs are less likely to receive prime contracts with the city as compared with other minority- and women-owned businesses.

That’s the result of a nearly two-year long disparity study conducted by Colette Holt & Associates, a Texas law and consulting firm specializing in business and contracting equity.

The news comes as the city plans to update a 2017 disparity study’s findings set to expire in January that looked at whether any inequalities still exist and what would be the best ways to remedy them.

The Colette Holt study used city contract and vendor records in combination with over 90 interviews of business owners and city staff to review the Charlotte Business INClusion program — which seeks to enhance competition and participation of minority.

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new policy that will result in fewer traffic stops and aims to combat the racial disparities of who gets pulled over.

The policy prohibits deputies from stopping drivers based solely on regulatory reasons, which can include violations such as driving with revoked or expired insurance, or because of a malfunctioning taillight or headlight.

Now, deputies can only issue a ticket or citation for those offenses after pulling over the vehicle for something more serious, such as speeding or driving under the influence.

The change was proposed to the office by Forward Justice and the North Carolina Second Chance Alliance, two groups which allege racial disparities are reinforced by regulatory and investigative stops.

— Wire Reports