Local news in brief

Lost hiker found alive after 8 nights

HAVELOCK — A man who went missing in the Croatan National Forest has been found alive after eight nights in the woods.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Joshua Clauson, 20, walked out of a wooded area near a home in Newport.

The coastal forest about 135 miles southeast of Raleigh is about 160,000 acres of forest, saltwater estuaries, raised swamps and bogs and is home to bears and venomous snakes.

Clauson was out for a walk May 29 with a family member when they got lost and separated, officials said. The relative found his way out by following the sounds of passing vehicles, but officials said crews looked for Clauson from the air and on the ground for five days without success.

Clauson was taken to a hospital in rough condition, but is expected to be OK.

— Wire Reports

Park visitors caught on video feeding bear

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Some visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been caught feeding peanut butter to a bear.