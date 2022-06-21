Mikebriefs

Head here

BURLINGTON — A 23-year-old coach has been arrested after police say they received information she may have been intimately involved with a student.

Marissa Faye Carter, who worked at Burlington Christian Academy, was charged with one count of sex act with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a student — both felonies.

Burlington police and the school administration worked together to confirm the allegations and the relationship between Carter and the student, officials said.

She was initially held in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and has since been released.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms.

Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and also received two booster shots. The Democratic governor said that he believes the shots helped ensure that his symptoms have been mild.

“I’m feeling fine,” Cooper said in the news release. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

HOPEWELL, Va. — One of four inmates who escaped from a federal prison's satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend has surrendered to authorities.

Kevin Connolly, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service, said Tavaraes Lajuane Graham showed up at the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg — the same facility where he escaped.

Inmates Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw are still at large. Investigators are following up on leads, Connolly said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,000 per escapee for information leading to their capture.

The four men were discovered missing from the satellite camp in Hopewell around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, they left around 10 p.m. Friday "so they had a couple of hours before they were detected,” Connolly said.

Bureau officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped the minimum-security facility that houses 185 male offenders but said an internal investigation has been initiated.

— Staff and Wire Reports