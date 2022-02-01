Mikebriefs

Head here
HIGH POINT — Authorities made two arrests Monday night after an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one man and the injury of another.
At 3:47 p.m., officers responding to a shooting in a parking lot at 1991 Brentwood St. discovered Walter Chapman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said Chapman, 23, of High Point was still in possession of a firearm when they found him.
A short time later, Christopher Sellers, 19, and Deonucus Wilson, 25 — both from High Point — arrived by car at a local hospital.
Sellers was suffering from a gunshot to the chest, police said, and subsequently died from his injuries at 7:17 p.m.
Wilson was uninjured and later arrested.
After an investigation, Chapman was charged with first-degree murder.
ADVANCE — Davie County says it's moving an emergency medical services crew out of a community fire department over multiple reports of unprofessional conduct by personnel.
According to officials, the county has terminated its agreement for housing a transport unit at the Advance Fire Department because EMS staff witnessed inappropriate behavior by fire department workers and their guests. Officials said there was reports of physical touching and winemaking inside the station.
Also, visitors were also brought upstairs to staff bedrooms and people also complained of loud behavior — including someone banging on a pistol with a hammer while trying to fix a handgun.
Daniel Burke, who chairs the fire department's board, said in a statement to that the agency “will not condone, permit or tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment by or against our employees or volunteers.”
FAYETTEVILLE — A mother and child missing for more than five years have been found safe, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Miracle Smith was a year old when she and her mother disappeared in December 2016. Fayetteville police searched for clues about the disappearance and eventually turned to the U.S. Marshals for help.
Police said they were victims of physical abuse.
Investigators determined that the missing child and mother were located in Bunnlevel, an unincorporated community in Harnett County. They were believed to be associated with a convicted felon.